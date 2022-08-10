Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
