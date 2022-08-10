Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neonode

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.