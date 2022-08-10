Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

