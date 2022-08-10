New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
Shares of NFE stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $55.09.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
