New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $47.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

