New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,578,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

EDU stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

