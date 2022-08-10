New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $80.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.55 on Monday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

