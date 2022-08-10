New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 208,200 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

