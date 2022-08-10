New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 264,202 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 63.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 371,923 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Toast by 5,063.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 818.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 37.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.