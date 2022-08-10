New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 38,985 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

