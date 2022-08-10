New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 946 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 333,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.6 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -27.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

