New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 117,608 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.