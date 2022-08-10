New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $555,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

