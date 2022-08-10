New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.