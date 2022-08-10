New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,325,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,222,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $31,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

