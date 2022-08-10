New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

