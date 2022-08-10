New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.