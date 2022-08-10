New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $804.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

