New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

