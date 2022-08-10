New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,100 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

