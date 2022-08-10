New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,794 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Trading Up 6.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

