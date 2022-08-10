New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 299,327 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 370.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In related news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.5 %

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.