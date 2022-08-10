New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 79,883 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

