New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

