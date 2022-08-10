New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

