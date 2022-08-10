New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,129 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harsco were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $15,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Harsco by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 115,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSC shares. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.