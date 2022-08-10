New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 2,074.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ouster were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Trading Down 9.8 %

OUST stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,016 shares of company stock worth $163,155. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

