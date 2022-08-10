New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

