New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

