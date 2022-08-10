New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

