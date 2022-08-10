New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Diodes by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

