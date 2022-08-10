New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.79 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after buying an additional 497,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $765.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.55.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

