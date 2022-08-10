New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $734.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $30.36.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
