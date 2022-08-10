New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,470,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

