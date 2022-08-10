New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion Price Performance

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,034,968.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.02.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.