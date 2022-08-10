New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 835.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949,657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 9.1 %

CCO stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $712.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

