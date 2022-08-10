New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ITT by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.