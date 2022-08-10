New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.80 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

XPO opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

