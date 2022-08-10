New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viad were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viad by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:VVI opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

