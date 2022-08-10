New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 63.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE LRN opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.