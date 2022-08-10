New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.