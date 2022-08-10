New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.