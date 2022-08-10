New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HQY opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.