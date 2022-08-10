New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

