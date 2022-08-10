New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,325 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,905,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $264.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

