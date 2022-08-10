New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,344 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,159,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

RAMP opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

