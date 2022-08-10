New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

