New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 146,829 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.6% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

