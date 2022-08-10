New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

