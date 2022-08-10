New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,104 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.8 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

