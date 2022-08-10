New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,870,198 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,870,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Relic were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

